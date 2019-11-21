A NEW animal lovers' group - Manes and Tails - has handed over its first donation, of £500.

The group formed after the closure of the Monmouth-based charity The Society for the Welfare of Horses and Ponies, following the death of its founder Jenny MacGregor.

The group had supported the charity for many years and wanted to continue to help other charities in the area.

(Manes and Tails volunteers Laura Buchanan Smith and Sue Hughes)

Members decided to give the first donation to Skint Strays, a group which - with the support of Summerhill Vets in Newport - rescues small animals and rehabilitates them before transferring them to rehoming centres.

The £500 was raised through selling items in the manes And Tails shop on Risca Road, Newport, and second-hand tack at the Usk show and other local shows.

Manes and Tails patron Dylan Matthews of the Celtic Manor Resort presented a cheque for the amount to Donna Vaughan from Summerhill Vets.

(Summerhill Vets' Donna Vaughan and Celtic Manor Resort's Dylan Matthews - who is patron of Manes and Tails)

The group is looking for donations of second-hand horse tack, rugs and other offerings of a similar nature. If you are able to provide any, call Laura Buchanan Smith on 07880688707, Lindsay Evans on 07591423425, or Sue Hughes on 07903119048.

Donations of toys, clothes, books, china, bric-a-brac, may also be handed in at the Manes and Tails shop, 4 Risca Road, Newport. NP20 4JW.