A PAEDOPHILE was jailed after he downloaded child abuse images, and will be made the subject of stringent conditions for seven years upon his release from prison.

Gareth Coleman, aged 37, of Greenfield Crescent, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images.

He had three category C pictures, and the offence was committed on October 30 after police raided his home.

At Newport Magistrates’ Court, Coleman was made the subject of a seven-year sexual harm prevention order.

It prohibits him from living in the same home as any child under the age of 16.

The order also prevents him entering or remaining in any household where a child under the age of 16 is present, unless with the express approval of social services for the area he lives in.

It will also severely limit his use of a computer or any device capable of accessing the internet.

Magistrates heard how Coleman committed the offence whilst subject to two community orders for assault by beating and producing cannabis.

The defendant was told there had been “poor compliance to the orders and it was unlikely he would comply with any further ones”.

Coleman was jailed for a total of 19 weeks and ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge upon his release from custody.

He must also register as a sex offender until 2026.