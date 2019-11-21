SHOPPERS in Cwmbran will have the chance tomorrow to view the world through the eyes of a driver with impaired vision, as part of an innovative Road Safety Week project.

The aim is to raise awareness of the dangers of driving with impaired vision, and the town's Specsavers store will host a virtual reality (VR) simulation to replicate what it is like to look through the eyes of someone with glaucoma.

Participants will be asked to navigate their way as if driving along a road, while avoiding potential hazards.

The simulation is touring across the UK and will also appear in London, Lakeside in Essex, and Manchester, to raise awareness of the importance of regular eye tests, not only to ensure good eye health but good vision on the roads.

The event in Cwmbran takes place tomorrow, Friday November 22, with customers and passers-by able to stop and take part.

Mark Edwards, store director at Specsavers Cwmbran, said: "We all know how important it is to stay as safe as possible on the roads, for both drivers and pedestrians, but for so many people they are not ensuring they can see clearly to spot potential hazards.

"This simulation is so important to highlight how vital our sight is to staying safe on the streets, and we think many will be shocked to learn that there are some people with this level of vision who are out on the roads.

"That is why we are encouraging everyone in Cwmbran to have regular eye checks so they can avoid these dangers and ensure their vision is in the right condition to get behind the wheel."

Specsavers has worked with the International Glaucoma Association (IGA) to create the look of the VR experience.

IGA chief executive Karen Osborn said: "The VR simulation shows what it is like to look through the eyes of someone with quite a severe level of glaucoma - one of the largest causes of blindness in the world.

"Often the condition develops slowly over several years and as it effects the peripheral vision first, many do not even realise they have it.

"However, the effects can be devastating, not only to your own health but if you were to get behind the wheel without adequate vision, then for others too."