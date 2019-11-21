A ONE-MAN crime wave who went on a shoplifting spree in Newport city centre and targeted Marks & Spencer five times has been jailed for more than a year.

Serial shoplifter Marc Humphreys, of no fixed abode, also stole from Sainsbury’s, Superdrug and River Island.

Newport magistrates heard how the 41-year-old became a thorn in the side of store detectives at Friars Walk in recent months.

Humphreys admitted nine counts of theft, committed between September 4 and November 2.

His guilty pleas to these offences and failing to surrender meant he was in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

The theft offences were:

02/11/2019 £20 meat from Sainsbury’s

31/10/2019 £60 meat from Marks & Spencer

30/10/2019 £20 meat from Marks & Spencer

27/10/2019 Three L'Oreal face creams worth £89.97 from Superdrug

26/10/2019 Four beef joints worth £80 from Marks & Spencer

21/10/2019 Five jars of coffee worth £25 from Marks & Spencer

29/09/2019 £60 meat from Marks & Spencer

08/09/2019 Purse and handbag worth £75 from River Island

04/09/2019 £70 meat from Sainsbury’s

Magistrates told Humphreys said they were jailing him as "the offences are so serious because of the defendant's numerous previous convictions for similar offences and that they were committed whilst subject to a suspended sentence".

The defendant was sent to prison for a total of 54 weeks and he must pay £499.97 in compensation upon his release from custody.