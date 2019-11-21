BARGOED’S annual ice rink is now open - but proposals to withdraw its funding could mean this is its final year.

Each year, in the lead-up to Christmas, Bargoed residents have a chance to have fun on the ice.

However, Caerphilly County Borough Council has put its future in doubt after draft budget proposals for 2020-21 included plans to remove funding for the ice rink.

The borough council say the withdrawal of the match-funding would save £12,000 next year. The proposal is part of £8 million of cuts.

The ice rink, which is valued at £26,950, is currently funded by Bargoed Town Council, with match funding from the borough council.

Alternative funding will have to be sourced by the town council.

Last year the ice rink generated £15,396 in revenue, including £10,000 from the town council.

The borough council has not commented on the budget proposals but a spokesperson the council said: “Bargoed Ice Rink has proven to be very popular in recent years and we hope its success continues this coming festive season.

“As well as providing opportunities for families to enjoy ice skating in a local venue, it also helps to support local businesses by attracting visitors to the town centre.”

The ice rink is at Morrison’s undercover car park until Sunday, November 24.

It will be open from 10am to 7pm and will operate in half hourly slots throughout the day.

Tickets cost £3 per person and are only available at the venue.