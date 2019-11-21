PUPILS at two Newport schools celebrated their rights as children by releasing balloons from school with details of those rights attached.

Children at Eveswell Primary School and Somerton Primary School marked the 30th anniversary of the signing of The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child by releasing the balloons simultaneously in each of the schools.

The convention sets out the civil, political, economic, social, health and cultural rights of children under the age of 18.

These include the right to have basic needs such as food, shelter, water, clothing and health care, the right to education, and the right to play.

Pupils at each of schools, which have recently federated, worked together to organise the balloon release.

Eveswell teacher Jodi Webb-Clements said: “In school, we have our super ambassadors, and it’s their job to keep things like the rights of the child in mind.

“The super ambassadors planned to release the balloons with the children’s rights attached.

(Eveswell Primary School pupils release balloons with the Rights of the Child attached.)

“They wanted to see how far their message can go. Hopefully, the people who find the balloons will get back in touch with us and tell us how far they went.

"Because we are a platinum eco school, we liaised with our eco committee to make sure we considered the impact of this on the environment.

“That’s why we cut the balloon strings short, and there was a message included on the balloons asking people to dispose of them properly.

“Newport business All Lights On You were kind enough to provide us with the balloons.”

(Children at Somerton Primary School released balloons to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. Picture: Somerton Primary School)

Victoria Brooks, also a teacher at Eveswell Primary School, said: “We do so much on the children’s rights in school, it’s not just a one-off today. It’s interwoven through the whole curriculum.

“We had an assembly on the rights of the child on Monday.

“They all really enjoyed it learning about it and releasing the balloons.”