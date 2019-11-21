DOUGLAS Willis, the Cwmbran-based butcher and meat supplier, has died aged 93.

Mr Willis built his own business from scratch in the 1940s. The family firm, Douglas Willis Limited, has since spanned three generations of his family.

His grandson, Peter Willis, said this was what his grandfather had considered his most notable achievement.

"He was most proud of his family business passing through the generations and continuing to grow and provide the best of quality," said Mr Willis.

"He loved telling stories to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren."

Robert Douglas Willis was born in Cwmbran in 1926, one of 13 children, to parents Fred and Phylis.

As a young man, he worked for Mr Cameron, the local butcher, and it was at this time that he met his wife, Maureen. Her family had recently moved to Cwmbran to run the petrol station on Oakfield Road, and the young Mr Willis would stop there to make deliveries on his rounds.

Mr Willis started his eponymous firm in the 1940s, opening a butcher's and grocery shop in Pontrhydyrun, followed by another in Old Cwmbran.

When the couple's son, David, was old enough to step into his father's shoes and run the flourishing family business, Mr Willis embraced the idea of supplying meat 'from pasture to plate' and began focusing on rearing livestock.

The family gave up the Old Cwmbran shop but later opened stores in Croesyceiliog, Llanyravon, and finally Cwmbran town centre.

Away from his career, Mr Willis was a proud racehorse owner, and visitors to his home in Goytre would invariably find him watching the racing on television.

He was well-known at the region's cattle markets and would be asked on occasion to judge the livestock there.

Mr Willis leaves wife Maureen, son David, four grandsons, and 10 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at St Mary's Church, Usk, tomorrow at 2.30pm, followed by a service at Gwent Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu may be given at the crematorium for Dementia UK. Inquiries can be made to Peterson Funeral Home, Cwmbran, 01633 483127.