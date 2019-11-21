A MAN found unresponsive and with serious head injuries at an address in Tewkesbury Walk, Shaftesbury, Newport, a week ago, has died - and a 22-year-old man has been charged with his murder.

The man who died was 22-year-old Shafiul Islam, from the Shaftesbury area of the city, Gwent Police have revealed. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

Mr Islam was found at the property shortly before midday on Thursday November 14. He was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital, where he died.

The man charged with murder is from the Newport area.

On Saturday November 16, three people were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, including a 46-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, both from the Neath area, and a 41-year-old man from the Pontardawe area. All three have since been released under investigation.

The man now charged with murder, who is from the Newport area, was arrested on Sunday November 17.

On Tuesday November 19, a 41-year-old man from the Cardiff area was arrested, and yesterday a 32-year-old man from the Newport area was also arrested, and are now being held on suspicion of the murder of Shafiul Islam.