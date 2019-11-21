GWENT Police are investigating a report of vandalism at Llanmartin Primary School in Newport.

Damage to the external sheds at the school, including the bicycle shelter and boiler house, have been reported to local officers. It is believed the damage took place between Friday, November 8 and Sunday, November 10.

Inspector for Newport East, Martin Cawley, said: "We are working with the staff of Llanmartin Primary School to identify the offenders.

READ MORE:

"This behaviour will be treated as criminal damage and those caught will be prosecuted and could face a criminal record.

"Anyone with information is asked to please contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting 1900425157. You can also direct message us on Facebook or Twitter.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."