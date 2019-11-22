A 'CHEEKY and stupid' dangerous learner driver was told he was lucky he did not kill someone after he made a successful getaway from a chasing police car.

Sheldon Lewis, of Lucas Street, Newport, sped through an underpass in a pedestrian area in the middle of the day when it was full of people.

The 22-year-old avoided an immediate prison sentence but was banned from the roads for a year.

Lewis was spotted by officers who were in an unmarked car near the Shell garage on the city’s Malpas Road at 2.40pm on Saturday May 11 this year.

Susan Ferrier, prosecuting, said one of them knew that he did not have a full driving licence as he got behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Mokka.

She told Cardiff Crown Court: “As the defendant was reversing and looking over his shoulder, he clearly saw the officer and a look of panic came across his face.

“He then sped off, turning to the right. He drove through a pedestrianised area.

“This was in the middle of the afternoon when there were what was described as ‘loads of people around’”

The prosecutor said Lewis managed to get away but handed himself in to the police the next day.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said his client, a bricklayer, had shown “much regret” for what he had done.

The court was told that the defendant’s mother is undergoing drug rehabilitation.

Judge Nicola Jones told Lewis: “You drove through an underpass. It was lucky no one was hurt. This was impulsive, cheeky and potentially dangerous.

“You could have killed someone. It wasn’t just impulsive, it was stupid.”

The judge added: “You had a rubbish upbringing, but you have a lot going for you.

“You are 22 now and it’s time to grow up. There is hope for you for good things in the future.

“Behind this is a decent young man trying to get out.”

She jailed Lewis for 12 months, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He must also complete a 19-day thinking skills programme, pay £340 prosecution costs and a £140 victim surcharge.

The defendant has to pass an extended retest once his driving ban is over.