RUGBY clubs across Gwent have come together to help another club after a clubhouse break-in during which money was even taken from charity tins.

Pontllanfraith RFC's clubhouse was broken into two weeks ago, after a similar incident this time last year.

During the most recent break-in, the till was smashed, the safe that was built into the wall was taken, and a Bluetooth speaker, spirits and money from charity tins was taken. The club will also have to buy a new back door, and replace damage equipment..

But Bettws RFC in Newport - Pontllanfraith's opponents tomorrow - will host a post-match fundraising event and raffle to help out.

The idea came about when Bettws RFC chairman Kevin Whitehead, was chatting with club stalwart Gary Burrows about the forthcoming game.

“Gary mentioned a raffle and we decided that I’d put a status on social media to attract more people to our game, which would increase the amount of money made,” said Mr Whitehead.

“We could not imagine the response we’ve received in just a few hours.

“Two other players, Callum Rowlands and Ryan Draper, were also working away on obtaining and receiving many pledges from monies, signed rugby jerseys and Dragons/Newport rugby tickets."

“What happened to poor Pontllanfraith could happen to anyone of us at the end of the day, and I’m really not surprised to witness grassroots rugby react in such a positive way,” added Mr Whitehead.

“The actions of so many teams across the city and county, alongside generous individuals, has truly been humbling.

“After the game on Saturday, win, lose or draw, Bettws RFC will make sure that Pontllanfraith RFC go back home with full bellies, some monies, sore throats from singing, and lots of newfound friends”.

Chairman of Pontllanfraith RFC, Simon Deneen, described the act as “phenomenal” and “totally unexpected”.

“It’s unbelievable and been totally humbling”, he added.

“It shows what valleys grassroots rugby is all about”.

To help out go to https://www.facebook.com/donate/2621440891475805/2849856285045999/