A TEENAGER from Oakdale has been arrested following a police drugs raid.

The 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. He has since been released under investigation.

Police officers raided a property in Brynhoward Terrace, Oakdale, at around 3pm on Tuesday.

There, they found a quantity of suspected Class A and B drugs, believed to be cocaine and cannabis.

The drugs seized will now be sent away for forensic examination and identification.

Designer items, including what appear to be expensive Christian Louboutin shoes, and a large quantity of money were also seized.

Officers from Caerphilly, Blackwood, and a Gwent Police area support unit took part in the raid.

Sergeant Andrew Boucher, of Gwent Police, said: “This was an intelligence led operation and we are always grateful for any kind of information that helps us target the supply and production of illegal drugs. These drugs are now off the streets of Gwent."

He encouraged anyone with information about the supply or use of drugs in their community to contact Gwent Police by calling 101, or sending a direct message to the force's Facebook or Twitter accounts.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.