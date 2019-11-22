THE deadline for 2020/2021 secondary school admissions applications in Newport and Monmouthshire is Wednesday, November 27.

Applications must be completed by the person who holds parental responsibility for a child.

In Newport, parents should select at least three schools in order of preference.

In Monmouthshire, parents can select up to three schools in order of preference.

Parents in Monmouthshire who would like their children to attend a school outside the county must still apply via Monmouthshire County Council – unless applying for a school in Newport, in which case applications must be sent directly to Newport City Council by November 27.

More information and links to Newport and Monmouthshire's online application systems are available on the councils' websites.