A MAN was remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with murder.

Conlan Dunnion, aged 22, of Maesglas Avenue, Maesglas, Newport, is accused of killing 22-year-old Shafiul Islam from the Shaftesbury area of the city.

The defendant appeared for a preliminary hearing before Judge Neil Bidder QC at Cardiff Crown Court.

Dunnion was represented by Caroline Rees QC and the prosecution by Jason Howells.

A plea and trial preparation date was set for January 6, 2020.

The defendant was remanded in custody.