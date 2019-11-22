A MAN was remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with murder.
Conlan Dunnion, aged 22, of Maesglas Avenue, Maesglas, Newport, is accused of killing 22-year-old Shafiul Islam from the Shaftesbury area of the city.
The defendant appeared for a preliminary hearing before Judge Neil Bidder QC at Cardiff Crown Court.
Dunnion was represented by Caroline Rees QC and the prosecution by Jason Howells.
A plea and trial preparation date was set for January 6, 2020.
The defendant was remanded in custody.
