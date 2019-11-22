CHILDREN at St Patrick’s Primary School in Newport learned some important lessons about raising money for good causes.

Employees of Principality Building Society popped into the school after a national survey showed 61 per cent of seven to 18-year-olds in Wales said they had received no financial education lessons at school - but nine out of 10 thought learning how to save money is very important.

The Wales Children’s Omnibus Survey investigated the saving habits of children and young people, showing that Wales are a nation of savers.

Thirty-two per cent said they save regularly, 48 per cent said they save sometimes, and 20 per cent said they don’t save at all.

More than 77 per cent want to be able to buy things for themselves without needing to ask family for help, 75 per cent say they’d like to be able to save now for the future, while more than 35 per cent worry about not having enough money.

The top five things seven to 18-year olds said they saved for were:

Holidays/ trips (30 per cent)

Technology/gadgets (23 per cent)

Toys/games (20 per cent)

Clothes (19 per cent)

Presents for other people (18 per cent)

James Harper, corporate social responsibility manager at Principality Building Society said: “The children of Wales clearly would like to see financial lessons included as part of the education curriculum.

“It’s more important than ever to be teaching our children and young people about finances, giving them the knowledge and skills to both appreciate money and manage it effectively as they grow up".