A NOMINATION for a prestigious education award can give a tremendous lift to an entire school.

While winning takes the effect to a whole new level.

Nominations close soon for the coveted South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards 2020.

However, there’s still time to do your bit to give a boost to a teacher, school, lecturer or other teaching establishment in Gwent by making a nomination.

And the whole process could not be simpler or easier to ensure a school, teaching professional or lecturer receives the recognition that they truly deserve.

Sarah Jarman, who was named Primary School Teacher of the Year in 2018, was surprised, but totally delighted to not only be nominated, but to actually win.

Ms Jarman said: “I won Primary Teacher of the year in March 2018 and was nominated by a group of parents from my school, Cwmffrwdoer Primary School. It was a complete surprise to be nominated and then to win!

“Being nominated by parents meant an awful lot; being recognised as someone who loves their job, wants make a difference to children's lives and inspire a love of learning was incredibly touching.

"In truth though, this award should have been shared with my outstanding teaching assistant Tania Phinnemore who without doubt makes me a better teacher.

“I would encourage people to take the time to nominate someone to show your appreciation, it could be for something little that really makes a difference to you or your child.

“Teaching can be a challenging profession but knowing you're making a difference makes it worthwhile.”

The lead sponsor of the awards is the University of South Wales.

Other sponsors include Western Power Distribution, Coleg Gwent, George Street Furnishers, Hughes Forrest, Monmouthshire Building Society, South East Wales Adoption Service, Wales and West Utilities, Melin Homes and Monmouthshire Freemasons. St John's College, Cardiff, has sponsored the table centres.

It is easy to nominate a school, teacher, lecturer or other educational establishment at the new Schools and Education Awards website.