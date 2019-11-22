HOW would you get on if you had to take your driving test again?

Thirty-one people found out at a mock driving test day in Newport - and it was good news for women behind the wheel, but less so for men.

While three in four women passed, male participants mustered a pass rate of just 42 per cent.

The event, run by Newport's M4Motoring, was all for a good cause, and charities working with the homeless in the city will receive a share of the £1,347 raised.

The money raised will be used to help feed Newport's homeless for a week over the Christmas period.

Across the 31 driving tests, a total of 42 faults were recorded for speeding - the most common fault on the day.

Luke Thompson, director of M4Motoring, said many of the day's candidates had been surprised by the test's difficulty.

"Some people had passed their tests a long time ago, and they said they had difficulty keeping to the speed limits," he said.

The event also included a cake sale and raffle, and at the end of the day the instructors and the examiners from the local test centre put their reputation on the line by also taking the driving test.

Fortunately, they all passed – saving a few blushes.

The money raised will be shared between Pride in Pill, the Helping Caring Team, Cover and Care, Homeless Hope, and NoHomeless-Newport - who will use the funds to give food and supplies to the city's homeless people over the Christmas period.

"Thank you to everyone who was involved - to the examiners and instructors who gave up their day off, to the charities, and to everyone who contributed on the day," said Mr Thompson.