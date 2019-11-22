A MILITARY lorry carrying a tank has collided with another vehicle on a major Newport road this afternoon leading to congestion.

The collision is reported to have occurred on the Southern Distributor Road (SDR), near the bridge over the river Usk.

The other vehicle involved in the collision is a silver hatchback car.

It is unclear at this time whether any injuries were sustained in the collision.

(Jackie Denise Prideaux sent us this picture of the aftermath of the collision)

Heavy traffic was reported on the SDR in both directions as well as on Corporation Road as motorists looked for alternatives.

Picture: Paul Griffiths

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "At around 11.46am we were called to reports of a collision between a Army low loader lorry and a car Eastbound on the SDR in Newport.

"The road was closed for a short time while recovery took place and the road has now been re-opened.

"No injuries were reported at the time."