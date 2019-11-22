A DRUG dealer was caught with more than £65,000 of cocaine and cash after leading police on a chase through Newport in his luxury car during busy evening rush-hour traffic.

A judge told Keiran Payne it was a "miracle" he hadn’t killed anyone as he overtook a bus in a built-up area and drove down an M4 slip road the wrong way.

Other drivers were forced to swerve out of the way to avoid the 27-year-old who crashed into one vehicle and a police car, prosecutor Jason Howells said.

Payne, of Prince Street, Newport, wept as he was jailed for more than six years at Cardiff Crown Court.

He admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply and dangerous driving on Monday, October 14.

Mr Howells told the court police officers were in Newport’s Alfred Street at 5.55pm that evening when Payne reversed and collided with them whilst driving a silver Audi A6.

The prosecutor said: “The defendant then sped off towards Junction Road before joining Caerleon Road.

“He overtook an Astra and a bus whilst on the wrong side of the road despite traffic coming the other way.

“At Durham Road, a Mini had to swerve to avoid contact.”

The judge, Recorder David Elias QC, was told Payne was driving at a speed of around 50mph in 30mph zones.

He then crashed into a Vauxhall Corsa “lifting the vehicle off the floor”.

Mr Howells said: “The defendant then continued on and drove the wrong way down the slip road of the M4. Police at this stage had to stand down the pursuit.

“The Audi was soon found abandoned and police describe seeing a large male trying to scale a 10ft fence.

“The officers followed him over the fence. They drew their Tasers and warned him they would use them if need be.”

Payne was arrested with a holdall containing 876.9 grammes of cocaine with a potential street value of £35,000.

After a search of his home in Prince Street, police recovered more than £31,000 in cash and 10 mobile phones.

Payne, a father, had two previous convictions for four offences but none were drug-related.

Ben Waters, mitigating, said: “The defendant is appalled by his behaviour and he has brought shame on his family.

“He was struggling financially at the time but he does not use that as an excuse.”

Recorder Elias told Payne: “You were in a state of panic when you saw the police. This was a terrible piece of driving for over three miles.

“You were driving on the wrong side of the road in rush-hour traffic. It was a miracle that no one was seriously injured or killed.”

The judge jailed him for six-and-a-half years and told him he would be banned from driving for three years following his expected release date from prison.

Payne must sit an extended retest and ordered to pay a £181 victim surcharge upon his release from custody.