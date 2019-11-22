A PRIMARY school in Caerphilly County Borough has been closed “as a precaution”, following a report of a gastrointestinal infection.

Blackwood Primary School was closed earlier today (Friday), with parents issued with an advice leaflet to alleviate concerns.

A message sent to parents, and shared on the Facebook page We Love Blackwood NP12, said: “We have taken the decision to close the school with immediate effect due to a reported gastrointestinal infection.

MORE NEWS:

“Please do not be alarmed, this is just a precaution.”

Caerphilly council said it has been working with the school to issue advice.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “The decision was taken to close the school as a precaution, and an advice leaflet was issued to parents to alleviate any concerns.”