PARTS of Gwent are covered by a Met Office weather warning for rain, which is set to be in place until 6pm tomorrow evening.

heavy rain has been falling across Gwent for much of today, and there appears to be little let-up in store, at least in the short term.

The weather warning covers south Wales from the Gower until just west of Newport, but takes in all of Caerphilly county borough, and parts of Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen - but areas immediately outside it are getting plenty of rain too.

Under a yellow warning for rain, the Met Office warns that flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, and bus and train services will probably be affected with journeys taking longer.

Spray and flooding on roads is likely to make journeys longer too, and some interruption to power supplies and other services are deemed likely.

The forecast for Newport is that the rain, while barely letting up, is likely to be heaviest through most of Saturday morning, from the early hours onwards, though the chance of rain does not drop below 50 per cent until late tomorrow evening.