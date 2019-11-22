AN 18-year-old was back on the streets selling heroin and crack cocaine just months following his release from custody for supplying class A drugs.

Malakyi Thompson, from Newport, is behind bars again after police caught him trafficking in the city.

Prosecutor Jason Howells said the teenager was spotted acting suspiciously by an ambulance crew near McDonald's on Lyne Road at around 11.20pm on Friday, October 18.

He told Cardiff Crown Court police were quick to respond to their call and they arrested Thompson shortly after.

Officers found that the defendant had packages of heroin and crack cocaine on him “valued at several thousand pounds” and around £1,300 cash.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

Mr Howells said Thompson was sentenced to a 24-month detention training order last year, when he was aged 16, after he convicted of two counts of possessing heroin with intent to supply.

Ben Waters, mitigating, said that after his client was caught trafficking that first time, he went into custody owing cash.

His barrister told the court: “He was approached and asked for that money, which he didn’t have.

“It was suggested to him, in the strongest possible terms, that he would have to work to pay back that debt. He was scared.”

Mr Waters added that his client suffers from ADHD, was “on the autism spectrum” and that he “could be preyed on”.

The court heard that the defendant’s parents were in court to support him.

The judge, Recorder David Elias QC, told Thompson: “Just two or three months after you were released from your previous sentence for possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, you were again found with not only heroin but crack cocaine.

“You were selling these on the streets and it was clear there was a significant amount of drugs in your possession.”

He added: “You knew what you were doing and you knew where you were in the chain or management function.

“It was your choice to deal again so soon after your release.”

Recorder Elias jailed Thompson for four-and-a-half years and told him he must pay a £181 victim surcharge.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing is due to take place on March 2, 2020.