CELEBRATING 25 years together as a band, Snow Patrol started a 16-date UK tour at Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff. Playing new tracks from their latest album Reworked and some reimagined versions of classic hits.

The Northern Irish Indie/Alternative rock band formed in 1994 and are now fresh from the release of their new album.

The first thing to note when entering the venue, was this being no ordinary arena gig, even for the band themselves.

MORE NEWS:

The whole standing area was laid out in rows of plush chairs.

Lead singer Gary Lightbody led the procession of band members and an ensemble of orchestral players.

Greeting Cardiff with a confident and self-assured natural charm, he explained this will be a show in two halves. The first more acoustic-led and different takes on established also new songs. After an intermission the second half, will be livelier.

Gary then started singing the opening to Dark Rome Wine a capella, holding all the melodies and notes, to be joined by light accompaniment towards the song’s end.

This set the pace for the first part of the show and was warmly received by the house.

He again greeted and thanked Cardiff, musing it was the first time they’d played Cardiff in 10 years, while joking and engaging with the crowd directly.

The second half delivered as promised, opening with another exclusive Time Won’t Go Slowly, also, the universally known Chasing Cars and finally ending with Open Your Eyes.

Words and photos by Jeff Oram