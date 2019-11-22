TO SAY thanks for raising more than £1.75 billion for good causes in Wales over the last 25 years, National Lottery-funded projects and venues across Wales will be opening for free or providing special offers.

Saturday, November 23 marks the start of the #ThanksToYou campaign, where for nine days, National Lottery players can enjoy free entry or special offers at hundreds of National Lottery-funded projects across Wales and the UK.

In Wales, the #ThanksToYou Campaign is being supported by Welsh comedian Elis James. He recently visited Cardiff Castle, one of the hundreds of National Lottery funded places in the UK offering either free entry or other exclusive offers. He appears in a tongue-in-cheek film telling viewers he has ‘bought’ the 900-year-old castle and gives his own unique guide to its history.

Some of the other National Lottery funded projects and places in Wales taking part by offering free entry or tours include:

Llancaiach Fawr Manor near Nelson

The Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff

RSPB Ynys-hir nature reserve near Machynlleth

National Trust Dyffryn Gardens in the Vale of Glamorgan

The Wales National Pool in Swansea

The National Trust's property, Llanerchaeron, in Ceredigion

Erddig Hall National Trust property near Wrexham

Powis Castle and Gardens near Welshpool

Ros Kerslake, chief executive of the National Lottery Heritage Lottery Fund, said: “You don’t have to travel far in the UK to see some of the wonderful projects the National Lottery has helped fund.

"From historic parks, nature and breath-taking landscapes to cathedrals, museums and industrial heritage, these are the places we hold close to our hearts and without National Lottery players, none of this would be possible. This is the perfect way for us to say thank you.”

#ThanksToYou will run from Saturday, November 23 to Sunday, December 1.

You can use any National Lottery ticket or scratch card – old or new - to receive free entry, discounted prices and other special offers at National Lottery-funded venues across the UK.

Sports venues, community centres, landscape and outdoor projects as well as film and theatre venues and many more have all found special ways to thank National Lottery players as part of #ThanksToYou.

Visit thankstoyou.org.uk to find out about further offers near you and for full terms and conditions.