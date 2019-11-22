FUNDING pressures mean Caerphilly Council "cannot deliver everything and anything", the authority's interim chief executive has warned.

Caerphilly County Borough Council's draft budget for 2019-2020 - which is currently out for consultation - includes cuts of more than £8 million, along with a 6.95 increase in council tax.

And, speaking before the authority's Community Council Liaison Sub-Committee this week, interim chief executive Christina Harrhy said cuts were unavoidable, but by instilling a sense of pride back into the community, it could help reduce costs on services such as litter collections.

“It’s about a mindset," she said. "We cannot keep delivering everything and anything.

“Our cleansing team collects litter and it costs the authority around £3 million.

“Let’s get the pride back into the community and get people thinking about how they get rid of litter.”

She went on to say: “The money is reducing but people’s needs are becoming more complex and there’s a higher demand.

“We try to carry on delivering everything but with less money, but this year is starting to look naughty.

“We have minimised the impact on front line services.”

The chair of the meeting, Cllr John Ridgewell, said he was encouraged by what was said.

Community councillors raised issues over council tax, community centres and playgrounds.

They were advised to put all their concerns into writing so that they could be considered with the budget consultation.

Ms Harrhy said: “I understand that you don’t want to see savings take place.

“If you don’t like a particular proposal then that’s fine, but you need to consider what you’d replace it with.

“If you take something out you have to put something else back in.”