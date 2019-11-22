HERE are the winning pictures of the annual Newport Photomarathon.
Ninety budding photographers signed up for the event, in a “photography game like no other”.
Winners of the competition included Hayley Hayes, Heather Roper, Paul Charles, Andrew Fulford, Kaz Wright, Richard Johnstone, Khelam Bulsara, Ben Jones, Andrew Fuller, Jan Whol, Edyta Rice, Matthew Porter Griffiths and Nadine Hudson Featherstone.
Rhys Jones of the Royal Photographic Society said: “A great event for all the family and for anyone with an interest in photography and likes to use images to tell a story”.
The event is part of the ever-popular Art on the Hill festival in Newport – a celebration of Newport’s creative community and their work, running between Friday, November 22 and Sunday, November 24.
There will be a public exhibition of the work of this years Newport Photomarathon between 6.30-7.30pm at Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre.
3 is the Magic Number by Hayley Hayes
A Rusty Ramshackle hr by Heather Roper
Heart Of A Lion by Paul Charles
Make A Change by Andrew Fulford
Mirrored by Kaz Wright
People Powered by Richard Johnstone
People Powered by Khelam Bulsara
Perfect Place by Ben Jones
Reach by Andrew Fuller
Space and Time by Jane Whol
This is Me Now by Edyta Rice
Undercover by Matthew Porter Griffiths
Yellow by Nadine Hudson Featherstone