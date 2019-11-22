TWO Gwent women's aid groups have formally merged, bringing together more than 80 years of collective experience in supporting people and families affected by violence, domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Newport Women's Aid and Cyfannol Women’s Aid, based in Pontypool, which together supported more than 2,000 people last year, formally merged on Monday, November 18.

It is hoped the merger will combine the charities' skills, resources and experience in delivering Violence against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence (VAWDASV) services.

MORE NEWS:

Existing Newport-based projects will continue, delivering specialist support to families in which children have been affected by abuse, and working in partnership with Gwent Police to provide outreach to victims of domestic violence.

The merged charities will have a combined workforce of more than 100 staff and volunteers, with increased opportunities for sharing expertise and building on existing successes to develop services.

Newport’s VAWDASV support services will remain in their existing Stow Hill office, adding a Newport base alongside Cyfannol’s sites in Torfaen, Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent.

Helen Swain, chief executive of Cyfannol Women’s Aid, which runs 36 refuges in the area, said: "This is an exciting time for the organisation and we are looking forward to integrating our services.

"Moving forward, our focus will be on ensuring high-quality service delivery, prioritising staff wellbeing and development and continuing to empower people affected by VAWDASV to flourish in a life free from violence and abuse.

"I would like to thank all our staff and trustees for their hard work and commitment. Thank you also to our funders and partners who have supported this process.”