A TEENAGER accused of trying to murder a man with a large kitchen knife told a jury he was "scared" of the alleged victim because he had just been beaten up by him.

Soheil Bahmanifard, from Newport, said he was frightened of Amirreza ‘Amir’ Ramezani after they had a fight outside a church-run community centre they went to.

The 18-year-old is on trial accused of the attempted murder of the complainant on Stow Hill during the summer.

Cardiff Crown Court heard prosecutor James Wilson say that Bahmanifard, who is originally from Iran, carried out a “frenzied” attack on his compatriot Mr Ramezani.

The defendant admits he armed himself with the blade but claims he did so to protect himself from the alleged victim who attacked him after a row.

He said he was in pain and could see blood by his eye, nose and lip, following a confrontation at the Gap centre on the afternoon of Friday, June 14.

During cross-examination, Bahmanifard explained to the jury of seven men and five women why he went to get the knife from the centre’s kitchen.

He said: “I was scared, upset and angry. I was angry and in pain from the beating.”

Bahmanifard said Mr Ramezani insulted his mother outside the Gap centre, run by Bethel Community Church.

The court was earlier told there was “tension” and “mutual dislike” between the two men and the defendant had falsely accused Mr Ramezani of having an affair with the centre manager Sarah Croft.

The defendant, who gave evidence in Farsi through an interpreter, was asked by Mr Wilson if he thought the knife he had armed himself with, an exhibit in the case, could “possibly have caused serious injury or death”.

Bahmanifard answered: “That’s correct.”

The defendant, of Morden Lane, denies attempted murder and wounding with intent.

Proceeding.