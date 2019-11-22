TWO more men have been charged with murder following the death of 22-year-old Shafiul Islam, from the Shaftesbury area of Newport.

A 32-year old man from Newport and a 40-year-old man from Cardiff have now been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

They have been remanded into custody and will appear at Newport Magistrates' Court tomorrow morning.

Mr Islam died after he was found at a property in Tewkesbury Walk with serious head injuries.