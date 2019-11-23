A ONE-DAY Christmas market in Blaenavon has been given the go-ahead by Torfaen council.

A licence request for the market, which will be at the council-owned Broad Street car park, was submitted by Blaenavon Town Council.

The licence will cost the town council £100 but will allow them to use the car park as a Christmas market for local residents on Saturday, December 7, from 11am to 4pm.

MORE NEWS:

The report by the county borough council says that it is the town council’s responsibility to ensure that the relevant notices are put up residents to advise them of the car park closure on the day.

In a statement on their website, the town council said they are pleased the Christmas market is going ahead.

The market will feature 25 stalls selling a wide range of products.

The market will also feature a Santa’s Grotto, a snowdome and face painting to keep the children entertained.