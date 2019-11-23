HERE'S a regular round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week.

RICKY LEE ANDREW SHAW, 30, of no fixed abode, was jailed for eight weeks after he kicked and spat at two policemen.

He admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, committed in Caerphilly and Ystrad Mynach on Sunday, November 17.

Shaw also pleaded guilty to resisting a constable and a charge of harassment.

He must pay compensation of £100 to each officer.

MERVYN SCOTT LEWIS, aged 36, of Queen Victoria Street, Tredegar, was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance.

He was also banned from the roads for four years and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

ROBERT ALAN BATES, aged 58, of The Highway, New Inn, Pontypool, was fined £534 after he admitted two counts of failing to comply with sex offender register notification requirements.

He pleaded guilty to travelling to Hong Kong without completing relevant travel documentation and notifying police, and of failing to notify of a change of passport within three days of receiving it.

Bates must also pay costs of £85 and £53 surcharge.

ANTHONY COLLINS-WRIGHT, aged 55, of Western Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 25 months after he admitted drink-driving.

He tested for 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Collins-Wright was also sentenced to an alcohol treatment requirement for six months and must pay costs of £85 and £90 surcharge.

STEVEN JOHN BELL, aged 34, of East Road, Tylorstown, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was ordered to pay £1,680 in compensation after he pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud.

He admitted that he submitted fraudulent time sheets in Aberbargoed in September 2017.

Bell was also fined £257 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

LAURA WILLIAMS, aged 28, of Royal Oak Drive, Newport, was fined £180 after she admitted fraud.

She must also pay costs of £200 and a £30 surcharge.

DORIAN MARTIN YEARSLEY, aged 46, of St John's Terrace, Cross Keys, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamine.

He must also pay costs of £85 and £21 surcharge.