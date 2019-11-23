FOR more than a decade Sheelanagig have brought their array of foot-stomping folk tunes to audiences across the globe, arriving at Clwb Ifor Bach in Cardiff on Thursday, December 12.

A quintet with a well-stocked armoury of stringed instruments – guitar, fiddle, double bass – added with the rhythmic energy of flute and drums and a bagful of joint-jumping tunes, these boys from South West England create a real dynamic which is inherent in both their furious dance medleys as well as their interestingly arranged original pieces.

Putting the groove into a selection of traditional and original European Folk music dating from the medieval times to present day, it’s difficult – nay, impossible – for your limbs to remain stationary when you’re within earshot of them in full flight.

The fact that they often play with a knowing wink shouldn’t obscure their impeccable technique, and outstanding musicianship that raises the roof in every place they play.

