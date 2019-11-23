AS PART of Newport's Art on the Hill festival an exhibition of photographs focussing on Porthcawl events has taken up residency at a city centre restaurant.

Dayz Out in Porthcawl, a series of work by photographer Ron McCormick, is available to view now at the newly opened North Street Bar and Grill in the Baneswell area of Newport.

The exhibition charts the British obsession with the seaside which Mr McCormick said is "living on in the valleys and towns of South Wales".

This show comes directly from the Northern Eye International Festival of Photography in Colwyn Bar and features a set of previously unseen pictures made over the the last three years.

"It takes in a 'Tredegar girls night out, 'the cult of Elvis' and 'a family day at the seaside'," said Mr McCormick.

"This is overlaid with a whiff of hedonistic celebration that echoes the extravagant indulgence of Brighton and Blackpool.

"Whether it is Barry Island or Benidorm, the ordinary folks of Wales show a compelling desire to have a great day out, and maybe a night on the tiles.

"Doing it with your mates and the chance to dress up is an added bonus."

Mr McCormick has been exhibiting his work all over the UK for five decades.

He has lived in Newport since the early 80s and even founded the Newport Survey - series of books charting the social end economic life of the city in the period.

He was also a founding member of the campaign to save the Newport Ship.

Dayz Out in Porthcawl is available to view at North Street Bar and Grill until January 26, 2020, from midday until late.

In addition to this show, Mr McCormick is exhibiting his work elsewhere in the city.

At the Newport Museum and Art Gallery, a show named How Green Was My Valley? examines the changing landscape of the South Wales Valleys during the 1980s - again through photography.

The show follows the decline of coal mining and steel and runs until March 14 next year.

For more information about Mr McCormick's work, search Ron McCormick on social media.