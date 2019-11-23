OVER the last month, these six criminals were jailed for a range of offences, from burglary to assault.

Their combined prison sentences totalled more than 20 years.

Here we look at their crimes and punishment.

Mark Hayter

Tony Smith

Gareth James

Gavin Jordan

A gang of ram-raiders used a pick-up truck to smash their way into a supermarket and then escaped with an ATM machine containing £80,000 in cash.

But the masked raiders were unaware the cashpoint they took was fitted with a secret tracking device which led police to their hideaway near Abergavenny.

Gareth James, 37, Mark Hayter, 32, both of Ebbw Vale, and Gavin Jordan, 38, and Tony Smith, 25, both of Nantyglo, were jailed at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.

James was sent to prison for three years and four months, Hayter for four years, Jordan for five years and Smith for three years and four months.

All admitted burglary, but Hayter denied being involved in the raid and was convicted following a trial.

The offence happened at the Co-op store in Treharris, Merthyr Tydfil, in the early hours of Tuesday, May 14.

Prosecutor Alex Greenwood said: “The peace of the village was interrupted by an audacious criminal enterprise.

“A masked criminal gang reversed a Mitsubishi pick-up into the front of the shop.

“Straps were attached to the machine and the pick-up drove off dragging it down the street with sparks flying off it."

Aaron Thomas Smith

Aaron Thomas Smith, aged 29, of St Andrews Close, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran, was jailed for six months after he admitted racially aggravated harassment, common assault and assaulting a police officer, which put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

The offences were committed in Cwmbran on Monday, November 18.

Smith must also pay £50 to each of his three victims and £85 prosecution costs.

Ross Compton

Ross Compton was jailed after he was convicted of assault.

The 27-year-old, from Bythway Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was handed a four-year prison sentence by Judge David Wynn Morgan at Cardiff Crown Court.

He was found guilty by a jury of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after a trial.

The offence was committed on September 7, 2018 in Pontypool.