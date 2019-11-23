IF YOU don’t want to grow up, then the new play from the New Venture Players is the one for you.

Running between December 11-14 at the Dolman Theatre, you will be able to journey to Neverland and stay young forever - well for the length of the performance - with their production of Peter Pan.

This is the second play from the New Venture Players – the oldest members of the Venture musical society – this year.

MORE NEWS:

During rehearsals, the group have had the chance to work with Dave Willett, patron of the Venture’s Musical Society, through a workshop.

There are more than 25 members of the group, who will be performing in the play, with some even ‘flying’ for the first time – just like Wendy and her brothers in the J.M Barrie children’s book.

If you don’t want to be a ‘lost boy’ and left out of the battle with Captain Hook and Mr Smee, then you will need to make sure that you book your tickets for a performance now.

Tickets are available from the Dolman Theatre Box Office online or over the phone at 01633 263670.

New Venture Players is open to people over the age of 14 and has been running since 1972, putting on two plays a year.

Their first performance this year was Made in Dagenham. Others include A Christmas Carol, The Wind in the Willows, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Monty Python’s Spamalot, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Cinderella and Sister Act - showing the variety of talent on display with a wide range of performances.

There will be five performances on the following dates and times: