Life’s busy at Eveswell Primary School in Newport, as MICHAEL JONES found out

WHEN you walk into Eveswell Primary School in Newport, you are met with a hum of activity.

It’s loud, but this isn’t the aimless chatter of disruptive children. Instead, they are talking with teachers, assistants and fellow pupils, with the conversations revolving around their learning.

“They take ownership of their learning,” said headmistress Catherine Barnett. “We ask them a lot about what they want to learn and how they want to learn it.”

Fun and games on the obstacle course at Eveswell Primary. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Rather than numbing pupils with drilled lessons on timetables, all the core subjects are taught in an engaging way, with students encouraged to suggest ideas for their learning.

“Every single child is engaged and involved, said Mrs Barnett. “They will think about it more.

"It’s very easy if somebody just talks at you for you to say ‘okay, that’s fine’ and forget about it.

“If it is your idea then you are going to be more engaged in it.”

Making cakes at Eveswell Primary. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Whether it is recreating historical events through acting, or using paint to express themselves, Eveswell pupils are invested in their learning, Mrs Barnett said.

“Staff are really committed to making the curriculum as exciting as they can," she said.

“But pupils can take the learning in a different direction and very often they are exciting things that we might not have thought of.”

Involving children in deciding how subjects are taught is inspired by a belief that it 'develops a deeper understanding', she added.

Nursery making Pudsey bear pictures at Eveswell Primary. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“The children can apply what they’ve learnt in different situations, so they understand it better.

“When they do have an assessment, they can remember their part in it.

“They say ‘Oh I remember that answer because I worked it out when running a distance or planning an activity’.”

Mrs Barnett adds that these problem-solving skills will stand them in good stead for the future.

Nursery making Pudsey bear pictures at Eveswell Primary. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“There is a whole world out there with different jobs that need different skills, the doing, the thinking and the problem solving," she said.

“They will have some ability to think for themselves, be independent learners, be flexible and ask questions.”

The headmistress did concede that there are “times when they have to sit and practice, for example, handwriting” but that this is “stimulated” beforehand by something active or exciting.

Clearly, it’s working. The school scored excellent in their latest Estyn Report – the education watchdog in Wales.

On your marks. Nursery racers at Eveswell Primary. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

This hands-on-learning is also evident in the school’s nursery, with pupils engaging in arts, outdoor activities and use of technology.

Indeed, technology “plays a big role” throughout the school, Mrs Barnett said.

Children in every classroom use laptops, tablets and smart-boards to aid their learning – playing various interactive and educational games.

Also evident is the respect pupils have for each other and staff.

The fresh fruit trolly does the rounds at Eveswell Primary. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

On the playground, older pupils will look out for younger ones. In one incident, a young girl’s tooth had fallen out and an older boy spotted this, asked her name and ushered her to the teacher overseeing the playground.

“They know the importance of treating people respectfully and being fair to everyone,” Mrs Barnett added.

“Respect is really important here and they know what is right and what is wrong.”

A crucial element of this is the children’s understanding of diversity, she said.

Castles role play at Eveswell Primary. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“We have a lovely range of families here, from different countries, speaking different languages and we are very proud of that, it makes our school what it is.

“And one of the strengths here is the children’s understanding of that.

“They are very interested in difference, they want to understand and support each other – that’s a big thing for us, it’s very important.”

A giant display board – planned and designed by pupils – commemorates the role of women in the World Wars and is a brilliant example of the way in which the pupils take a pro-active approach to learning and are invested in celebrating diversity and equality.

Castles role play at Eveswell Primary. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

One of the 2014 Estyn Report’s recommendations was to “raise the standard of pupils’ spoken Welsh outside of Welsh lessons”.

They have demonstrably taken that advice on board. Though this is an English-speaking school, pupils regularly spoke in Welsh.

“Welsh is really important to us and we work really hard to get them to use it," said Mrs Barnett.

Hazel Dursun and Sylvie Karidian in the year 2 reading area at Eveswell Primary. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“They use Welsh in context, and not just in greeting.

“They (the pupils) are really positive about it.”

FACT FILE

Headmistress: Catherine Barnett (above)

Chair of Governors: John Routley

Pupils: Around 500

Estyn Report: Excellent

Motto: Inspire. Achieve. Respect.