OUR Cat of the Week this week is Pixie.
She is a lovely four-year-old black and white female who is very friendly and affectionate.
Pixie is very approachable and loves a fuss, she can be homed with older children and probably other cats.
If you would like to offer this friendly girl a home, call Gwent Cats Protection on 0345 371 2747, email info@gwent.cats.org.uk or visit www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch