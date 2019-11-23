OUR Cat of the Week this week is Pixie.

She is a lovely four-year-old black and white female who is very friendly and affectionate.

Pixie is very approachable and loves a fuss, she can be homed with older children and probably other cats.

If you would like to offer this friendly girl a home, call Gwent Cats Protection on 0345 371 2747, email info@gwent.cats.org.uk or visit www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch