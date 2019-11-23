A LOT of towns have seen some regeneration across the decades. Blackwood has remained the same, quaint area for years - as these pictures from the 90s show - and not much has changed today.

As these pictures show, there is still a lot of the same layout, however, they seem to have been taken on unusually quiet days for the normally bustling town.

An aerial view of Blackwood taken in 1990

Children congregate at Blackwood Shopping Centre in January 1995

The Market Place entrance to the shopping centre from the High Street in June 1994

A peaceful stroll for this woman along the High Street in April 1993

Blackwood High Street in April 1993

Blackwood High Street in 1990

Some grassy areas just off the High Street in Blackwood in 1991

Some roadworks being done on Blackwood High Street in 1992

Blackwood market when it opened at its new - and current - site on September 5, 1990