GWENT Police are calling on the public for their help to find these three men in a series of appeals for information.

Simon Morgan

Detectives investigating an assault and damage to a car in Pontypool on Saturday, November 9 are trying to trace Simon Morgan.

The 28-year-old is described as a white man, of slim build and 5ft 10in tall.

He has no permanent address but has links in Torfaen to Pontypool and Cwmbran.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101. You can also send a direct message the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Joshua Evans

Police carrying out enquiries into drug offences are trying to trace a man from Risca.

As part of an ongoing investigation they would like to speak to 19-year-old Joshua Evans.

He is described as being 5ft 7in tall, of a slight build with short brown hair.

Anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 1900375908.

You can also send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Jack Heard

Detectives are appealing for information to find 21-year-old Jack Heard, from Cwmbran, who they believe can help them solve an alleged burglary.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We'd like to speak to Jack in relation to an alleged burglary that took place in the Cwmbran area sometime between Sunday, October 20, and Monday, October 21 2019.

“We believe Jack also has links to the Newport area.

“If you see him, or know where he is, please call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference: 1900388728.

“Alternatively, send us a direct message via our Facebook and Twitter accounts, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”