THERE will be a free public screening of a rock documentary at the Riverfront, Newport on Saturday, January 25 at 7pm.

This is the first of several events to celebrate the launch of the Newport Rock Collecting exhibit at Newport Museum which opens in July.

The documentary, by Julian Temple, focuses on the life of Joe Strummer. The Clash frontman spent a lot of time in Newport before his rise to fame.

MORE NEWS:

Joe Strummer: The Future is Unwritten shows how the musician is not just a legend but a true communicator of the time. His influence lives on after his death.

The film is a celebration of Joe Strummer before, during and after The Clash and is told through stories shared by the frontman with Julien Temple during the last few years of his life.

If you would like to join the free screening, you will need to reserve a ticket.

The film has a certification of 15 and therefore is not suitable for anyone under 15.

Visit https://www.rockcollecting.co.uk/ for more information about the event and exhibition.