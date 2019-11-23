A KEEN fundraiser from Woolaston, near Chepstow, has raised more than £5,000 for two charities – Macmillan Cancer Support and the Great Western Air Ambulance.

For part of her charity campaign, Sophie Cooke was joined by four of her friends for a 26-mile sponsored hike through the Wye Valley.

Ms Cooke also organised a charity night at Woolaston’s Rising Sun pub – which she owns – as well as a coffee morning for Macmillan and a harvest auction for the air ambulance.

MORE NEWS:

“From a very young age I have always raised money for different charities, including the British Heart Foundation and the Pied Piper Appeal,” she said.

“Once you start raising money for worthy charities it’s like a bug – I just have to keep in doing it year in year out, but raise that little bit extra each year.”

Ms Cooke already has her sights set on her next charitable goal – to raise money for an emergency defibrillator to be housed at her pub.