YOUNG women in Caerphilly who are looking for a career in business can apply to shadow a successful business leader.

Lynda Sagona, chief executive of United Welsh is working with gender equality charity Chwarae Teg on its LeadHerShip Business scheme, which aims to ensure women become better represented in senior private sector roles.

Women aged 18 to 25 can apply for the opportunity which will see them shadow Ms Sagona, giving them first-hand experience of leading a business.

READ MORE:

Ms Sagona was appointed chief executive of United Welsh, a social landlord managing 6,000 homes across 11 local authorities, in October 2016.

“I’m really looking forward to LeadHerShip Business and working with a young woman for the day," she said. "I will make every effort to inspire confidence in the successful candidate along with a good sense of how important it is to value employees and work as a team to achieve objectives.”

The LeadHerShip Business scheme was launched after the charity found just six per cent of chief executives of the top 100 businesses in Wales were women.

Emma Tamplin, from Chwarae Teg, said: “LeadHerShip Business aims is to give young women a real insight into the opportunities available to them and to inspire a generation of female leaders.

“Our own ‘Bright’ Research shows that a lack of female role models in a range of positions has a real impact on young women and can limit their aspirations, that’s why working with leader such as Lynda is so vital.

"We hope that LeadHerShip Business encourages young women to see themselves as future female leaders, and that it demystifies positions of leadership.

“Gender should not get in the way of ambitions. It is so important that girls and young women grow up in the knowledge that they will be encouraged to realise their goals, and that as leaders and decision-makers they will be respected.”

Applications for LeadHerShip Business should be made by Friday, December 6 at chwaraeteg.com/leadhership-business-leaders