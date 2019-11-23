GWENT Police are appealing for information to help find Shaun Davies who has been reported as missing.

The 26-year-old, from Caerphilly county, was last seen today on Saturday, November 23, shortly after 3.30pm in the Aberbargoed area, and concern is growing for his welfare.

Shaun, from Aberbargoed, is described as being 6ft 2in tall, of slim build and has dark brown short hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, a black coat and grey Adidas bottoms.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call 101 quoting reference 1900432549 or contact Gwent Police via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Shaun is also urged to get in contact to confirm he is safe and well.