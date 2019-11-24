A MAN so horrifically hurt in a suspected hit-and-run that he was given just a 2% chance to live was denied potential justice after a legal blunder.

John Conibeer, from Newport, spent six weeks on the verge of death when he needed multiple life-saving operations after being by a van on the A48 near Chepstow.

Mark Westerman, aged 44, of Buzzard Close, Rogiet, Monmouthshire, was charged with failing to stop following a road traffic collision which left the complainant with life-changing injuries.

John Conibeer with his partner Emma Ross

But the case was dropped by the prosecution at Newport Magistrates' Court after the time limit for charges to be made had lapsed.

In the early hours of February 17, last year, Mr Conibeer, 33, was one of three passengers in a car being driven by his partner Emma Ross on the way home from a meal together in Chepstow.

His girlfriend was said to have lost control of the car and crashed into a wall. There were no injuries and Mr Conibeer got out of the car to check for damage.

John Conibeer and Emma Ross pictured before the horrendous crash

As he was trying to push the car back on to the road, he was hit from behind by a Ford Transit van.

Mr Conibeer became trapped between that vehicle’s wheel and the wheel arch and was dragged around twice before being thrown to the side of the road.

He was left with 24 broken bones, including a fractured pelvis, hip, shoulder and four vertebrae.

Mr Conibeer also suffered a punctured lung, a lacerated kidney and liver and injuries to his bowel, urethra and bladder.

Mr Conibeer recovering after he was injured in the crash on the A48 near Chepstow

He was taken to Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital and then transferred to a specialist unit at Cardiff’s University Hospital of Wales.

Mr Conibeer had to be resuscitated twice during his first operation, which lasted 24 hours as surgeons worked in shifts, and Miss Ross estimates her partner was operated on for about 80 hours.

"I have lost out on justice because of a technicality," he told the BBC.

"It makes me really angry when people say 'you're so lucky to be alive'. Part of me wishes I had died that night because I don't feel lucky.

"I have battled with suicidal thoughts – the pain was in every part of my body."

Mr Conibeer said he is grateful to his family, friends and the medical staff who saved his life.

A spokesman for the CPS told the BBC: "We have received a complaint in relation to this case. It would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this stage."

Gwent Police said: "We note the legal arguments raised by the defence. It would be inappropriate to comment further."