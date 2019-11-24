AN INJURED ex-serviceman from Newport is hoping to raise awareness and cash for a veterans’ mental health charity by completing an endurance challenge cycling across the Andes.

Dave Evans, 40, served in the British Infantry for 17 years - but in 2016 was involved in a training accident which crushed his ankle.

“My left ankle was crushed in a training accident, and when I had a scan on it, it was discovered I had an almost identical injury on my right ankle as a result of 17 years of soldiering,” he said.

“In November 2017 I had my first operation followed by rehab. I had three more operations since and to compound issues I suffered a hernia, a detached quadricep and a fractured hip while in rehab training.

“Prior to my injury, I used to ride mountain bikes, and sometimes race them. The doctors told me I may not be able to run again, but I could still ride my bike.”

Mr Evans decided to take part in the Andes Pacifico in February 2021 - a five-day event in Chile in which riders cycle across ten valleys in the Andes to reach the Pacific Ocean - travelling nearly 12km vertically down to sea level across the five days.

“I want to be at a stage where I can race in that,” he said. “After deciding on that, I thought it would be a good opportunity to raise money for charity.

“Combat Stress helps support soldiers with mental health problems, and doesn’t get as much support as some other charities.

“I’ve never done anything to this level. This is over five days and after each day’s stage, you have to ride back up to the start of the next stage.

“I’ve have raced before, but it’s only ever been over one day. That’s why this is such a challenge and why it’s so exciting.”

(Dave Evans mountain biking at Cwmcarn Forest Drive. Picture: Dave Evans.)

Mr Evans hopes to complete the 2020 Welsh Enduro Series as training, as well as travelling to the Alps for some European races in the summer.

As well as raising money for charity, training for the race will form a part of Mr Evans documenting his recovery.

“I have gone from being a very active, fit soldier to now being registered as disabled and very limited to the level of activity I can conduct,” he said. “The whole idea about documenting my recovery and the charities I have used is so anyone in a similar position to me can follow that and get something from it, even if its just learning about a certain type of training or rehabilitation which can help them.

“Hopefully it can lead to greater awareness of the issues ex-servicemen face.”

For more information, or if you want to donate to Combat Stress, visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/fridge-evans