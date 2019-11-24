A NEW sponsor has come on board to help support the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards 2020.

The South East Wales Adoption Service (SEWAS), which helps people in Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen learn about adoption have taken the sponsorship of the Early Years Education Award.

SEWAS is now encouraging people to get behind the awards and make their nominations for deserving educators to ‘give back to those that give so much’.

A SEWAS spokesman said: “We are the local route for people to learn about adoption; helping prospective adopters achieve their hopes of becoming parents, supporting adoptive families within our area and advice for anyone with questions around adoption.

“We are a dedicated and friendly team who actively recruit, train and support adoptive families throughout the adoption process. We help children find families that will give them a safe and stable family home.

“We are sponsoring Early Years Education Award. This award means a lot to our organisation as we understand the importance of a stable and nurturing start that education can have on a child’s life. We are a team that work with people life-long; we can see the impact a good start has on a child’s life.

“Nominating outstanding early years workers is important as it acts as a way to give back to the men and women that put in so many hours every day. These workers look after and educate children which ready them for school and later life. This high standard at such an early stage will also ensure a positive start for children throughout their entire education. These people are leading by example for others to follow.

“We believe the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards are important for those associated with the teaching profession as rewarding educators that go above and beyond is important to everyone in the local area. This ensures standards are always being kept high and outstanding teachers never lose their passion for what they do.

“Awards such as these can only ensure the future of the local area is bright and allows the current generation in education to choose whatever path is best for them.

"Having worked with many adopters who come from an educational background and working alongside teachers and professionals with the adoptive families we work with, we see from many angles the hard work and dedication those in the teaching profession put into their work.

“Many educators put in long hours to ensure the future generation can choose their own path. Giving something back insures their hard work doesn’t go a miss and their passion isn’t lost. Schools and individuals that ensure children have a safe, structured and enjoyable education help create happy children within our local area.”

The lead sponsor of the awards is the University of South Wales.

Other sponsors include Western Power Distribution, Coleg Gwent, George Street Furnishers, Hughes Forrest, Monmouthshire Building Society, Wales and West Utilities, Melin Homes and Monmouthshire Freemasons. St John's College, Cardiff, has sponsored the table centres.

It is easy to nominate a school, teacher, lecturer or other educational establishment at the new Schools and Education Awards website. For more information and details on how you can make a nomination for one or more of the 15 awards visit www.southwalesargus.co.uk/schoolsandeducationawards