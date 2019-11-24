PANTOMIME season is here (oh yes it is) and there are a whole host of fun renditions of classic tales suitable for all the family.

Here we take a look at what is going on and where, so you can enjoy the festive comedy season.

Abergavenny

The Borough Theatre will be hosting The Night Before Christmas – quite a few days before Christmas as it runs from Wednesday, December 18, to Saturday, December 21. It is a magical tale that follows a toy soldier and Ingrid the shepherdess as they dream of their cuckoo clock being repaired and Santa coming. Tickets are £8.50.

Abertillery

Abertillery Met Theatre will be hosting six performances of Rainbow Valley Production’s Aladdin in Panto over the next two weekends. Tickets are £15 or £11 for concessions and £48 for a family.

Beginning on Friday, November 22, and running until Sunday, December 1, there will be performances on November 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and December 1. The panto stars Julian Lewis-Jones, and is a new take on the age-old story, focusing on the comedic element, but still keeping the classic panto vibe. Watch as Aladdin, the Genie and Abu the monkey sing and dance their way through trouble on the streets of Agrabah (well Abertillery’s stage), explore love and friendship and retell the classic Disney tale.

Blackwood

Blackwood Miners’ Institute will also be hosting the same production of Aladdin. Tickets cost £10.

The show will be here for longer than Abertillery, running between Friday, December 6, and Monday, December 30.

Blaenavon

Blaenavon Workmen’s Hall will host Goldilocks and the Three Bears between Thursday, December 12, and Saturday, December 14. This family orientated performance was written by local writer Lyndon House and allows you to cheer on Goldilocks as she tries to find the right parts of the three bears’ house for herself. Tickets cost £10 for adults and £7.50 for under 16’s and pensioners.

Cwmbran

The Congress Theatre will be hosting a production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves between Friday, December 13, and Tuesday, December 31. This production was written and co-directed by comedian Owen Money and stars former Welsh rugby international and British and Irish Lion Shane Williams as the magic mirror. Co-director Sammi Broad will play the prince and the titular character of Snow White is played by Rebecca Thontas. Tickets cost £16 for adults and £12 for concessions and children.

Monmouth

The Savoy Theatre will be turned into a ballroom for the production of Cinderella. Watch as Cinderella finds her prince charming after escaping her evil stepmother and ugly stepsisters.

There will be a range of performances, between Monday, December 16, and Thursday, January 2, including a special relaxed show – with the same humour but no loud bangs, sudden flashes or pyrotechnics throughout. This will be on Wednesday, December 18 and will be perfect for those with a nervous disposition.

There will also be two adult-only shows on Thursday, December 19 and Saturday, December 28. These will be for those aged 18+.

Tickets are £13 for an adult, £9 for under 16 and £38 for a family.

Newbridge

There will be a tale as old as time at Newbridge Memo for this year’s panto as Belle, Beast, Chip, Lumiere and Cogsworth journey through finding love, Belle fending off Gaston and the castle residents becoming human again in Beauty and the Beast, running between Thursday, December 5, and Saturday, December 7. Tickets for The Rubber Players’ production are £8 for an adult, £6 for concessions and £23 for a family.

Newport

From Thursday, November 28, to Saturday, January 4, the Riverfront Theatre will be hosting Cinderella in pantomime. Watch as Cinders and Buttons journey through finding Prince Charming and falling in love, and like your fairy godmother, they’ll make sure that you’re back before midnight (unless you choose to stay out later – they can’t be blamed for any carriages turning into pumpkins). Tickets range from £8 - £22.

Risca

Risca Workingmen’s Top Club will host its annual pantomime on Friday, December 27, at 1pm. This year it will be Rapunzel. Sing along to the chart pop songs as you follow the story of Rapunzel and her long hair as she finds a way to escape her tower and falls in love. Tickets are £5 for adults on the door and kids go free.

Usk

Usk Memorial Hall will play host to Time Will Tell. This will run between Thursday, November 28, and Saturday, November 30 and is performed by Usk Panto Players. Tickets are £8 for adults and £5 for children.