THIS week's Dog of the Week is pug/Jack Russell mix Joey.

He is a very high energy little fella, and he would love an active home. His hobbies and interests are mountain biking - no, his paws can't reach the pedals, but he loves running alongside a bike. He loves beaches and watersports, and his mind is as quick and lively as his legs - so all the better if his new family wanted to try him out at agility, flyball or similar. Joey is not going to be a pipe and slippers kinda guy, not for at least another 15 years.

Joey has shown exemplary manners around the dogs he has met at Newport City Dogs Home - and has even lived harmoniously with a kitty.

Joey is just on the cusp of adulthood - think 'older teenager' - and he has been allowed to be a bit of a prince in his previous home, so he would benefit from some 'back to basics' lessons to help him learn to respect boundaries and become the amazing young adult dog he is destined to be.

No first-timers for this little fella - applicants will need to provide a first-class veterinary reference, and if you have little people in your household they will need to be dog savvy, respectful and gentle aged 8+ .

He has so much living to do and wants to start his next adventures as soon as possible!

If you'd like to meet Joey please give the staff at the centre a call on 01633 290902, or pop in - no appointment needed.