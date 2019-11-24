THEATR lolo will be taking to the road in spring 2020 to tour two theatre shows for young people across the length and breadth of Wales.

The two productions – Muckers and Chwarae – seek to showcase the range of work that Theatr lolo produces, presents and creates in Wales and is the start of artistic director Lee Lyford’s first full year of work for the company.

The first production, Muckers, is an English-language show originally developed by the egg in Bath for young people in the last few years of primary school and their families, while Chwarae (meaning ‘play’ in Welsh) has been created for younger children just starting school and is performed in Welsh.

Written and performed by Caroline Horton and created with an international ensemble, Muckers is a quest for self-acceptance, with original songs.

Following on from Muckers, Theatr lolo will then present Chwarae in 10 venues, including Abergavenny’s Borough Theatre, Blackwood Miners’ Institute and The Riverfront, Newport.

Developed and presented in collaboration with Pontio, Chwarae is a Welsh-language production for children aged four plus and their families.

In the time between waking and the start of the daily routines, a young boy goes on a journey experiencing different worlds of play, be they imaginary, found online or in the real world, to help him discover a new-found joy in playing.

Developed collaboratively with artist Elgan Rhys and families from North Wales, Chwarae explores the importance play has in the lives of children and adults alike and celebrates the complexities of play in our ever-busy world.

It’s at Newport’s Riverfront on Saturday, March 14.