A FORGER caught selling fake Batman, Superman, LEGO, Cardiff City and Swansea City goods was condemned by trading standards for “putting local jobs at risk”.

Gareth David Parker was passing off counterfeit prints for his own profit by running an illegal enterprise from the comfort of his own home.

He was conning the public by hawking bogus material as genuine merchandise, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.

MORE NEWS:

Parker was trying to rip off American institution DC Comics, international toy company LEGO and the Welsh football sides who play in the Sky Bet Championship.

The 43-year-old, from Caerphilly county, pleaded guilty to five offences contrary to the Trade Marks Act 1994.

Outside the court, Tim Keohane, senior trading standards officer at Caerphilly council, blasted Parker.

A print showing bogus Batman and Superman logos. Picture: Caerphilly council trading standards

He said: “Product counterfeiting is not a victimless crime. To get a genuine product on the market, there are production costs and costs of packaging, labelling etc.

“Numerous businesses are involved in getting the final product to the consumer.

“This involves the employment of scores of people.”

A fake Cardiff City print. Picture: Caerphilly council trading standards

Mr Keohane added: “Counterfeiting puts jobs and the local economy at risk.”

Two of the charges stated that “with a view to gain for yourself or another, or with intent to cause loss to another, and without the consent of the proprietor, sold goods, namely a canvas print, bearing, or the packaging of which bore, a sign identical to, or likely to be mistaken for, a registered trade mark, namely the graphic representation number owned by DC Comics”.

Parker, of Trosnant Crescent, Penybryn, near Gelligaer, was handed a 12-month community order.

A counterfeit Swansea City print. Picture: Caerphilly council trading standards

The defendant must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work in the community and undertake a 19-day thinking skills programme.

Magistrates told him that he must also pay prosecution costs of £1,300 and a victim surcharge of £85.

The court ordered that the goods be forfeited and destroyed under the powers of the Criminal Courts Act 2000.